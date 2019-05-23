Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 6,349 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.
In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $349,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Recommended Story: Short Selling
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.