Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 6,349 Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,349 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BEN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.34 and a twelve month high of $35.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $349,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEN. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a $32.00 price objective on Franklin Resources and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.55.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

