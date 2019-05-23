Faceter (FACE) Price Tops $0.0017

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last week, Faceter has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $33.94, $20.33 and $32.15. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $792,606.00 and approximately $4,364.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $657.31 or 0.08370197 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00037732 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001390 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00011845 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000636 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Faceter Profile

FACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,641,610 coins and its circulating supply is 470,623,560 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $10.39, $18.94, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $5.60, $32.15, $24.68, $7.50, $24.43 and $20.33. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

