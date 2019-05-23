Fabrinet (FN) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Northland Securities set a $45.00 price target on Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FN. ValuEngine downgraded Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fabrinet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NYSE FN opened at $46.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $34.27 and a 1-year high of $62.31.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $398.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 7.27%. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total value of $1,577,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,932.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Toh-Seng Ng sold 14,518 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $854,384.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,518 shares of company stock valued at $6,519,284 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FN. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

