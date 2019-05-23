Express (EXPR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Express (NYSE:EXPR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. Analysts expect Express to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Express has set its Q1 2019 guidance at $-0.34–0.27 EPS and its Q1 guidance at ($0.34)-($0.27) EPS.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Express had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $628.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Express to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Express stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Express has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Express from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Express from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.96.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

