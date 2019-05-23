Exponent, Inc. (EXPO) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $7,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 103.2% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth $430,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Exponent by 2.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Exponent by 0.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth $205,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $57.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.44. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $59.80.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.52 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

In other Exponent news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,366 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $133,134.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,726.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $102,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,827.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on EXPO shares. BidaskClub cut Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Exponent in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

