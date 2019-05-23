EVI Industries Inc (EVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 980,598 shares, a growth of 3.5% from the April 15th total of 947,849 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,003 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.1 days. Currently, 24.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded EVI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Henry M. Nahmad sold 31,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,194,394.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,949,482.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 4,340.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after acquiring an additional 365,272 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 551,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVI Industries in the first quarter worth about $1,289,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 64,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 87.6% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVI Industries stock opened at $36.43 on Thursday. EVI Industries has a 1 year low of $25.39 and a 1 year high of $48.45.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “EVI Industries Inc (EVI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/evi-industries-inc-evi-sees-significant-increase-in-short-interest.html.

EVI Industries Company Profile

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.