Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Eli Lilly And Co (LLY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co comprises about 1.2% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hartz Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.27. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $81.61 and a 1-year high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.49 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

In other news, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $127,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $24,217,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,425,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,583,048,503.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,959 shares of company stock valued at $81,539,352 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

