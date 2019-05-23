ESSA Pharma (EPIX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Pharma Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The company focused on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of cancer, with focus on advanced prostate cancer. ESSA Pharma Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Friday, February 15th.

NASDAQ:EPIX opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. ESSA Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

