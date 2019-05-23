Equity Residential (EQR) PT Raised to $84.00 at Argus

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Argus to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.77.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR opened at $76.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $77.69.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $3,726,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 10,677 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $799,707.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,346 shares of company stock worth $17,282,589 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,322,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6,420.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,632,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,592,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,246,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,686,000 after buying an additional 2,256,566 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,387,000 after buying an additional 1,373,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $74,003,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.