Equinix Inc (EQIX) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 64,963.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Equinix makes up approximately 0.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Bank bought a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 174.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 99.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.61, for a total value of $700,920.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,127,904.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.49, for a total value of $731,003.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,710,988.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,934 shares of company stock worth $4,850,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $501.44.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $493.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,260. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $335.29 and a 12-month high of $494.62. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

