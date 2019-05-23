Equifax Inc. (EFX) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,467 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

NYSE EFX opened at $121.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.68 and a 52 week high of $138.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $850.07 million. Equifax had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 21.95%. Equifax’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Several research firms have recently commented on EFX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Equifax Inc. (EFX) Shares Bought by NS Partners Ltd” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/equifax-inc-efx-shares-bought-by-ns-partners-ltd.html.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.