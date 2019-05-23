EQT Co. (EQT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.07.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQT. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th.

Shares of EQT traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,622,507. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. EQT had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a positive return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. EQT’s payout ratio is presently 7.06%.

In related news, CFO Jimmi Sue Smith bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,539.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald M. Jenkins bought 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.46 per share, with a total value of $111,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,189.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 33,260 shares of company stock valued at $678,211. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,073,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,241,682,000 after acquiring an additional 687,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,187,944 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $501,658,000 after acquiring an additional 294,842 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,470,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,770.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,387,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 5,786,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,010,000 after acquiring an additional 134,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

