EOG Resources Inc (EOG) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,061 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 4,064 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,449,759 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $233,168,000 after purchasing an additional 235,356 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Network Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $108.00 target price on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $124.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.84.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $92.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $133.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

In related news, Director Frank G. Wisner sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $113,114.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,478,138.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/eog-resources-inc-eog-shares-sold-by-keybank-national-association-oh.html.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.