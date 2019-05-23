Entasis Therapeutics (ETTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. produces, researches and develops antibacterial therapies and drugs through its subsidiaries. The company’s product pipeline consists of etx2514sul, zoliflodacin, etx0282cpdp and nbp program which are in clinical stage. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of ETTX stock opened at $6.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.79, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Entasis Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.24). On average, research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 13,801.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

