Ensco Rowan PLC (ESV) Receives $10.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ensco Rowan PLC (NYSE:ESV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ensco Rowan in a research report on Friday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Citigroup set a $13.00 target price on shares of Ensco Rowan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ensco Rowan in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ensco Rowan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ensco Rowan in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Get Ensco Rowan alerts:

NYSE ESV opened at $10.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.09. Ensco Rowan has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Ensco Rowan (NYSE:ESV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.12 million. Ensco Rowan had a negative net margin of 40.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ensco Rowan will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ensco Rowan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,632 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ensco Rowan by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 117,100 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ensco Rowan by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,917 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Ensco Rowan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 101,616 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ensco Rowan by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,628 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter.

Ensco Rowan Company Profile

Ensco Rowan plc provides offshore drilling services in various water depths worldwide. It operates a rig fleet of ultra-deepwater drillships, versatile semisubmersibles, and modern shallow-water jackups. The company's offshore fleet include 16 drillships, 12 semisubmersibles, 54 jackups, and 2 deepwater managed units.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ensco Rowan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensco Rowan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.