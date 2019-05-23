Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ET. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,515,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,488,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.71.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,810,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $938,384,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $928,701,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $791,900,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 1st quarter valued at $660,951,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

