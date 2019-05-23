ELTCOIN Market Capitalization Hits $41,741.00 (ELTCOIN)

ELTCOIN (CURRENCY:ELTCOIN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. ELTCOIN has a total market cap of $41,741.00 and approximately $1,826.00 worth of ELTCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELTCOIN token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, ELTCOIN has traded 29.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00405359 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.73 or 0.01314448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00146644 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00016993 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004393 BTC.

ELTCOIN Profile

ELTCOIN was first traded on October 12th, 2017. ELTCOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ELTCOIN is /r/eltcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ELTCOIN is www.eltcoin.tech . ELTCOIN’s official Twitter account is @officialELTCOIN

Buying and Selling ELTCOIN

ELTCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELTCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELTCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELTCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

