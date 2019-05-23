Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Insider Purchases $87,416.00 in Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) insider Marisa Iasenza bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $87,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marisa Iasenza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Marisa Iasenza bought 2,200 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.78 per share, for a total transaction of $72,116.00.

EPC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.61. 51,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,907. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $546.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,552,000 after buying an additional 938,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $33,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,690,000 after buying an additional 478,888 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $8,517,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $6,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

