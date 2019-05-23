Edgewell Personal Care Co (EPC) Insider Purchases $87,416.00 in Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) insider Marisa Iasenza bought 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $87,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Marisa Iasenza also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 17th, Marisa Iasenza bought 2,200 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.78 per share, for a total transaction of $72,116.00.
EPC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.61. 51,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,907. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPC. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,552,000 after buying an additional 938,255 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $33,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,690,000 after buying an additional 478,888 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $8,517,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $6,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Edgewell Personal Care to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.91.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Read More: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.