Eco Animal Health Group (EAH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $360.00

Eco Animal Health Group Plc (LON:EAH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 365 ($4.77), with a volume of 11402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.83).

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eco Animal Health Group in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $242.80 million and a PE ratio of 24.17.

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

