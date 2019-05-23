Duke Energy (DUK) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DUK. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.70.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,517,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,361. The firm has a market cap of $64.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $91.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $67,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $1,348,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,731 shares of company stock worth $2,027,567. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Duke Energy by 35.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.