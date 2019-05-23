Dova Pharmaceuticals (DOVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.57.

Shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 521.67% and a negative return on equity of 87.20%. On average, research analysts predict that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dova Pharmaceuticals news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $508,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dova Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,156,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dova Pharmaceuticals

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

