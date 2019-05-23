Dollarama (DLMAF) Upgraded to Outperform at Wells Fargo & Co

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Dollarama stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $40.43.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

