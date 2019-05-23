Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 49,010 Shares of Steris PLC (STE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 652,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,010 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Steris were worth $69,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,516,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $859,837,000 after acquiring an additional 133,510 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Steris by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Steris by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. JMP Securities upped their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Steris has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.20.

In related news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $6,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,361,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Wood sold 3,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total value of $439,540.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,351 shares of company stock worth $7,592,622 over the last ninety days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steris stock opened at $136.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.06. Steris PLC has a twelve month low of $99.14 and a twelve month high of $137.60.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.87 million. Steris had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

