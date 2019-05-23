Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,572,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $72,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CVB Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,840,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,453,000 after purchasing an additional 344,230 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in CVB Financial by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 8,038,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,796 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CVB Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,411,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,787,000 after purchasing an additional 21,024 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVB Financial by 86.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 272,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $21.26 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $24.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVBF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. FIG Partners downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $1,150,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,408,792. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $351,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,240,087.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,660 shares of company stock worth $3,228,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

