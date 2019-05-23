Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “On the NYSE, shares of Deutsche Bank have underperformed the industry over the past six months. Though first-quarter results improved year over year on lower expenses and net asset inflows, fall in revenues and higher provisions were the key undermining factors. The company's profitability remains threatened by a stressed operating environment and sluggish growth of the European economy. Further, litigation issues related to past misconducts continue, and legal costs might deter bottom-line growth to some extent. Also, its margins remain under pressure owing to low interest rates in the domestic economy. However, the company’s efforts to improve financials by offloading unprofitable businesses and continued investments in order to expand its fee income sources are commendable. Further, efforts to cut expenses support bottom-line growth.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, January 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 376.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $13.17.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 0.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Bank will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $2,133,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 54.6% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 845,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 298,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 234,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 86,285 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 617,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 147,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

