Deutsche Bank AG Sells 30,522 Shares of International Seaways Inc (INSW)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 30,522 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Seaways by 8.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in International Seaways by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,576,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in International Seaways by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in International Seaways by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.13. International Seaways Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $100.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.44 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

