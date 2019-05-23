Denny’s (DENN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $21.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Denny's alerts:

DENN stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. Denny’s has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.17.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 34.51%. The company had revenue of $151.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Miller sold 125,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $2,258,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.