Denny’s (DENN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Wedbush currently has a $21.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.
DENN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Denny’s in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.
DENN stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. Denny’s has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 0.17.
In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $212,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Miller sold 125,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $2,258,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,539,486.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,278 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.
Denny’s Company Profile
Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.
