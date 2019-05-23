Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,093,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,190,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,086,000 after acquiring an additional 417,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,916,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,557,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,288,000 after acquiring an additional 652,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,339,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,799,000 after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $146.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $151.84.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/delta-investment-management-llc-invests-236000-in-vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti.html.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.