Delta Investment Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,093,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,162 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,190,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,086,000 after acquiring an additional 417,632 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,916,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,557,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,879,288,000 after acquiring an additional 652,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,339,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,799,000 after acquiring an additional 200,655 shares during the period.
Shares of VTI stock opened at $146.09 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $151.84.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
Read More: Portfolio Manager
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.