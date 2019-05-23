Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Del Taco is the second largest Mexican-American QSR chain by units in the United States, serving more than three million guests each week. At Del Taco, menu items are made to order with fresh ingredients, including Cheddar cheese grated from 40-pound blocks, handmade pico de gallo salsa, lard-free beans slow-cooked from scratch, and marinated chicken grilled in the restaurant. The menu includes classic Mexican dishes such as tacos, burritos, quesadillas and nachos as well as American favorites including hamburgers, crinkle-cut fries and shakes. The company was founded on June 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA. “

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $11.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.87 million, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, SVP David Pear sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $159,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 727,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 422,453 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 56,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 10.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 65,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the period. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 517,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 78,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.