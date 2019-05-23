Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.65 Million Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,290 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 261.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of EnPro Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.20.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.48 and a 52-week high of $78.31.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $360.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/dean-investment-associates-llc-has-3-65-million-holdings-in-enpro-industries-inc-npo.html.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO).

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.