Davita (DVA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.00

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $48.00 and last traded at $48.05, with a volume of 7424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.25.

DVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Davita from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Davita in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Davita from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.78.

Get Davita alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). Davita had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Davita by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,931,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,428,000 after buying an additional 3,280,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,676,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Davita by 5.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,755,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,596,000 after purchasing an additional 144,876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Davita by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,645,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,626,000 after purchasing an additional 66,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Davita by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,226,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,561,000 after purchasing an additional 362,588 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Davita (DVA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $48.00” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/davita-dva-sets-new-12-month-low-at-48-00.html.

About Davita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.