David A. Neumann Buys 2,000 Shares of PC Tel Inc (PCTI) Stock

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) CEO David A. Neumann purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $10,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,329.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PCTI stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $5.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,056. PC Tel Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.92 million, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.21.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $21.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PC Tel Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. PC Tel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -95.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTI. 22NW LP bought a new stake in PC Tel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,136,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in PC Tel by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 556,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 425,562 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new stake in PC Tel during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in PC Tel during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in PC Tel during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

PCTI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PC Tel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

PC Tel Company Profile

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

