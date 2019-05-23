Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on Customers Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI opened at $20.79 on Thursday. Customers Bancorp has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $79.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $27,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven Issa sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $141,844.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,004 shares of company stock worth $337,759. Company insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 75,462.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.