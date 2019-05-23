Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Cullen/Frost have underperformed the industry, over the past three months. The first-quarter 2019 results indicated top-line strength, elevated expenses and provisions. The company’s significant exposure to real estate in its loan portfolio remains a concern. Further, rising costs, mainly resulting from expanding franchise, are likely to deter bottom-line growth. Also, continued deterioration in credit quality will likely escalate borrowing costs for the company. However, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. With a rising interest-rate environment and improving non-interest bearing deposits, the company's net interest income and net interest margin are likely to grow.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.89.

NYSE CFR opened at $97.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $119.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.47 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.84%.

In related news, Chairman Phillip D. Green sold 14,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $1,448,141.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 34,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,283.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $1,211,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.2% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

