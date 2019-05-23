Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. CLSA raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ctrip.Com International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.15.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International stock opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. Ctrip.Com International has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.19. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ctrip.Com International will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTRP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 15.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,762,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,273 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,410,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,469,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,229,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,801,000 after acquiring an additional 574,975 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 5,451,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,499,000 after acquiring an additional 796,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Ctrip.Com International by 0.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,826,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,885,000 after acquiring an additional 30,010 shares during the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

