Critical Comparison: Burberry Group (BURBY) and DEUTSCHE POST A/S (DPSGY)

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) and DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Burberry Group and DEUTSCHE POST A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burberry Group 2 5 0 0 1.71 DEUTSCHE POST A/S 1 3 4 0 2.38

DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a consensus price target of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. Given DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DEUTSCHE POST A/S is more favorable than Burberry Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Burberry Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of DEUTSCHE POST A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Burberry Group pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. DEUTSCHE POST A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Burberry Group pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Burberry Group and DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burberry Group N/A N/A N/A DEUTSCHE POST A/S 3.47% 16.57% 4.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Burberry Group and DEUTSCHE POST A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burberry Group $3.62 billion 2.68 $389.38 million $1.11 21.23 DEUTSCHE POST A/S $68.32 billion 0.55 $3.07 billion N/A N/A

DEUTSCHE POST A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Burberry Group.

Risk and Volatility

Burberry Group has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DEUTSCHE POST A/S beats Burberry Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks. It markets its products through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, digital commerce, Burberry franchisees, department stores, and multi-brand specialty accounts, as well as an online platform Burberry.com; and third-party wholesale customers. The company operates 240 mainline stores, 155 concession stores, 54 outlets, and 46 franchise stores. It operates in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Americas. Burberry Group plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

