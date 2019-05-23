Cowen Begins Coverage on Proofpoint (PFPT)

Research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $120.00 target price on shares of Proofpoint and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.43.

Shares of PFPT stock opened at $117.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.03 and a beta of 1.79. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $75.92 and a 1-year high of $131.43.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $183,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,752.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.85, for a total transaction of $347,356.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,944.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,727 shares of company stock valued at $20,630,323. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Mondrian Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 72.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

