Covetrus Inc (CVET) Director Betsy S. Atkins Sells 150,845 Shares

Covetrus Inc (NASDAQ:CVET) Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 150,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $4,193,491.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $27.35 on Thursday. Covetrus Inc has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $941.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.41 million. Covetrus’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Covetrus Inc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Covetrus Inc (CVET) Director Betsy S. Atkins Sells 150,845 Shares” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/covetrus-inc-cvet-director-betsy-s-atkins-sells-150845-shares.html.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.