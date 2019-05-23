Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,497 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Covanta were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVA. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Covanta by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 117,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Covanta by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 36,130 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Covanta by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 18,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covanta alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVA. TheStreet lowered Covanta from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie began coverage on Covanta in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Covanta from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Covanta from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Covanta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

In other news, VP Timothy Simpson sold 44,116 shares of Covanta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $784,382.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 133,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,087.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,487 shares in the company, valued at $114,949.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVA traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. 19,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,033. Covanta Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -173.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.21. Covanta had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Covanta Holding Corp will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,000.00%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/covanta-holding-corp-cva-shares-bought-by-stephens-inc-ar.html.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.