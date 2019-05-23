Consensus Trading Down 30.2% Over Last Week (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded down 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Consensus has a total market cap of $2.44 million and approximately $15,996.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00055823 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00016266 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00177582 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002047 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00011572 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006613 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000085 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000200 BTC.

About Consensus

SEN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

