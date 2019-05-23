Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 44,750 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,750 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $20,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,687,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,521,879,000 after purchasing an additional 673,563 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 14,173.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,131,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,102,562 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,619,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $261,593,000 after buying an additional 10,698 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,925,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $192,328,000 after buying an additional 35,556 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,671 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $182,031,000 after buying an additional 189,466 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $39,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $199,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total value of $8,676,558.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

DRI opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.62 and a 1-year high of $125.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.37%.

WARNING: “Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 44,750 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/23/connor-clark-lunn-investment-management-ltd-buys-44750-shares-of-darden-restaurants-inc-dri.html.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.