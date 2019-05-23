Conifex Timber (CFF) Price Target Lowered to C$1.50 at CIBC

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

CFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Conifex Timber from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Shares of CFF traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.25. 41,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,101. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$1.18 and a 52 week high of C$6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $61.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$156.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conifex Timber will post 0.119999992781955 EPS for the current year.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

