Comparing Select Energy Services (WTTR) and US Well Services (USWS)

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) and Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get US Well Services alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for US Well Services and Select Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Well Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Select Energy Services 0 1 8 0 2.89

US Well Services currently has a consensus price target of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 3.67%. Select Energy Services has a consensus price target of $16.11, indicating a potential upside of 39.49%. Given Select Energy Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than US Well Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of US Well Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of Select Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of US Well Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Select Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Well Services and Select Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Well Services $648.85 million 0.80 -$65.90 million ($1.33) -5.73 Select Energy Services $1.53 billion 0.80 $36.51 million $0.86 13.43

Select Energy Services has higher revenue and earnings than US Well Services. US Well Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Select Energy Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares US Well Services and Select Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Well Services N/A -51.45% -13.66% Select Energy Services 1.82% 6.11% 4.84%

Summary

Select Energy Services beats US Well Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids. This segment serves integrated oil companies, and independent oil and natural gas producers. The Oilfield Chemicals segment develops, manufactures, and provides various chemicals, such as polymer slurries, crosslinkers, friction reducers, surfactants, buffers, breakers, and other chemical technologies for use in hydraulic fracturing, stimulation, cementing, and well completions to pressure pumping service companies. It also offers production chemical solutions for underperforming wells in order to enhance well performance and reduce production costs; and ancillary oilfield services comprising corrosion and scale monitoring, chemical inventory management, well failure analysis, and lab services. The Wellsite Services segment provides various services comprising workforce accommodation and surface equipment rental, crane and logistics, wellsite and pipeline construction, field and well, and sand-hauling and fluid-logistics services. It also offers ater transfer, fluid hauling, containment, and other rental services. This segment serves oil and natural gas operators. Select Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for US Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.