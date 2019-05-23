Comparing Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) and Meritage Hospitality Group (MHGU)

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritage Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Meritage Hospitality Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants -1.44% -4.25% -2.53% Meritage Hospitality Group 2.99% 24.74% 4.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Good Times Restaurants and Meritage Hospitality Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 2 0 3.00 Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Good Times Restaurants presently has a consensus target price of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 184.09%. Given Good Times Restaurants’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Good Times Restaurants is more favorable than Meritage Hospitality Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.0% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.5% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Meritage Hospitality Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $99.24 million 0.28 -$1.03 million ($0.08) -27.50 Meritage Hospitality Group $435.30 million 0.26 $13.01 million N/A N/A

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Good Times Restaurants.

Summary

Good Times Restaurants beats Meritage Hospitality Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, small box' restaurant concept. As of January 10, 2019, it operated and franchised a total of 35 restaurants under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; and 35 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

