Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,585,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 19,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $2,425,328.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 411,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,153,296.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,613,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,202,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,387,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,535 shares of company stock valued at $37,545,818 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $121.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.99 and a 12-month high of $161.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.11 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

