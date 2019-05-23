Commerzbank (CBK) PT Set at €8.75 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a €8.75 ($10.17) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.80 ($6.74) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €8.94 ($10.39).

CBK stock opened at €6.84 ($7.95) on Thursday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 52-week high of €11.06 ($12.86). The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

