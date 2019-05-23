Codexis, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, First Analysis Forecasts (CDXS)

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) – Analysts at First Analysis issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Codexis in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, May 18th. First Analysis analyst anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $15.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Codexis to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Codexis from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Codexis has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -92.86 and a beta of -0.37.

In related news, CFO Gordon Sangster sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,670,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,642,578.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $197,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,071 shares of company stock worth $3,388,171. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Codexis by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Codexis by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

