Cobham plc (COB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cobham plc (LON:COB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 129 ($1.69).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COB. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cobham in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Cobham in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cobham in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cobham to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 117 ($1.53) to GBX 119 ($1.55) in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

Cobham stock traded down GBX 4.35 ($0.06) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 110.10 ($1.44). The company had a trading volume of 3,524,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,000. Cobham has a 12-month low of GBX 96.38 ($1.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 134.05 ($1.75). The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.33.

In other news, insider Jamie Pike bought 87,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £99,658.80 ($130,221.87). Also, insider David Lockwood sold 201,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total transaction of £231,343.20 ($302,290.87).

Cobham Company Profile

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

