CME Group (CME) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CME Group’s shares have slightly outperformed its industry in a year’s time. Its efforts to expand and cross sell through strategic alliances, acquisitions, new product initiatives as well as a stable global presence are some positives. However, its diversified product portfolio is significantly exposed to extreme interest rate volatility, currency fluctuations, firm government regulations and limited credit availability in the current unstable capital and credit markets. Escalating total expenses remain a major concern for CME Group. Its first-quarter 2019 adjusted earnings per share of $1.62 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.3%. However, the bottom line declined 12.9% year over year. The quarter witnessed low levels of volatility in several product areas. However, product innovation and a growing proportion of volume from customers outside the United States helped.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $205.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $185.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CME Group has a 52-week low of $157.21 and a 52-week high of $197.08. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.32.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CME Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.69, for a total transaction of $925,982.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,210,724.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Bernacchi sold 10,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $1,794,880.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,004 shares in the company, valued at $7,474,191.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,449 shares of company stock worth $7,665,179 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,250,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,562,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,640 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in CME Group by 18,502.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,220,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 16,133,266 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,553,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,600,000 after buying an additional 355,566 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,229,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,278,000 after buying an additional 603,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,809,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $955,256,000 after buying an additional 1,093,908 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

