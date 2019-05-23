Close Brothers Group (CBG) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,635

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) had its price objective boosted by Shore Capital from GBX 1,605 ($20.97) to GBX 1,635 ($21.36) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Shore Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,654 ($21.61) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,543 ($20.16) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,510 ($19.73) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,565 ($20.45) price objective (down from GBX 1,570 ($20.51)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,585.29 ($20.71).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,397 ($18.25) on Wednesday. Close Brothers Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,387 ($18.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,682 ($21.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 1.46%. Close Brothers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.